Fatal Crash On U.S. 20 In LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — 67-year-old , David Zinkie of LaGrange, was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon along U.S. 20 near CR 350 West in LaGrange County, Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. in a construction zone where traffic had slowed to a stop. Vehicles stopped included:

A Kia driven by a 41-year-old Mishawaka woman

A motorcycle ridden by Zinkie

A Chrysler Pacifica driven by a 35-year-old LaGrange woman

A semi-truck, driven by a 42-year-old Wawaka man, failed to stop, striking the Chrysler Pacifica, which was then pushed into Zinkie’s motorcycle. The Chrysler was further pushed into oncoming traffic, colliding with a pickup truck driven by a 46-year-old Knox man.

The pickup driver and a passenger sustained injuries but were treated and released from a hospital.

David Zinkie was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His family has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.