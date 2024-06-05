Silver Alert issued for missing Whitley County teen

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 13-year-old girl from Whitley County.

A release from ISP says Daisy Rogers has been missing since Sunday and was last seen in Columbia City around 10:30 p.m.

She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants and stands 5-foot-1. She is 110 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Rogers is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at (260) 244-6410 or 911.