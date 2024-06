FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says traffic is backed up at a major intersection on the city’s southwest side as police respond to a crash.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the two-vehicle crash happened around 12:10 p.m. at the intersection of W Jefferson Blvd. and Covington Road, near Time Corners Shopping Center. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police could not advise the conditions of those involved in the crash.