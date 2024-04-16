Single Vehicle Crash on I-69 Claims Life of Fort Wayne Man

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A crash on I-69 in Huntington County Tuesday morning has left a teenager dead.

It happened around 9:00 A.M. when officers from the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post, along with the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, were dispatched to the 287-mile marker on I-69 just south of Markle following reports of a crash. Upon arrival, they found a red 2018 Ford Focus in the grass center median, the car had significant front-end damage.

The driver, and only person in the car, was identified as 19-year-old Quentin Crawford. He was found unresponsive, without a pulse, and suffering from serious injuries. Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Crawford’s vehicle was traveling southbound on I-69 in the left lane when it veered off the road for reasons yet to be determined. The car went down the grass median, collided with the interstate cable barrier system, and came to a halt in the median.

The Huntington County Coroner has scheduled an autopsy for Crawford to be conducted tomorrow morning at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne, as part of the ongoing investigation by the Indiana State Police.

This incident continues to be an active investigation, with further details pending.