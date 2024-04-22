Fort Wayne Farmers Market Set To Transition In Summer Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Farmers Market has moved around quite a bit in recent years, but it seems to have finally settled into a permanent location for both the summer and indoor seasons.

In a recent Facebook post, the market declared that it will now call Electric Works its permanent home. Currently, it’s finishing up its indoor season at the former Kelley Chevrolet building on 500 East State.

Come May 18, it will transition to Dynamo Alley at Electric Works for the summer season.

The next indoor season will take place inside the Union Street Market.