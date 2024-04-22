April 22, 2024
Local News

Fort Wayne Farmers Market Set To Transition In Summer Season

by Network Indiana0
green and red vegetable on brown wooden table

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Farmers Market has moved around quite a bit in recent years, but it seems to have finally settled into a permanent location for both the summer and indoor seasons.

In a recent Facebook post, the market declared that it will now call Electric Works its permanent home. Currently, it’s finishing up its indoor season at the former Kelley Chevrolet building on 500 East State.

Come May 18, it will transition to Dynamo Alley at Electric Works for the summer season.

The next indoor season will take place inside the Union Street Market.

Related posts

CANI Changes Name to Brightpont

WOWO News

Elizabeth Webb Named New Public Information Officer For City of Fort Wayne

Michael McIntyre

Another Charge for Craiglist’s Robber

Dean Jackson

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.