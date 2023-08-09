States Pushing for Year-round E15

Ethanol groups welcome efforts by Nebraska and Iowa prompting the Environmental Protection Agency to create regulations to allow for year-round sales of E15 in at least eight Midwest states. Earlier this year, the governors of Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, and Ohio sent letters to EPA calling for parity between E10 and E15 in their states. EPA proposed a rule in March to make regulatory changes to implement year-round sales of E15 in those states beginning in the summer of 2024.EPA issued temporary emergency waivers to allow continued E15 sales this summer and last summer, but the industry seeks a long-term solution. Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper says, “We’re hopeful that the action taken by Iowa and Nebraska today will help break the logjam and cause EPA to complete the process as soon as possible.” Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor adds, “EPA needs to act now so that fuel retailers have the regulatory clarity they need to make investments and expand access to E15.”