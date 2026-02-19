Snake Pit Line Up

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning artist, DJ and producer Zedd will headline an all-star lineup of global electronic music artists at the Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit on Sunday, May 24 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Zedd last played the Snake Pit in 2017 when he also took the ride of his life in the Fastest Seat in Sports with racing legend Mario Andretti to kick off the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 and helped lead the field of 33 drivers to the green flag.

Crankdat, Wooli, it’s murph and Wax Motif also will perform at the Race Day concert during the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. Performances begin early in the morning on the stage located in the infield adjacent to Turn 3 of the IMS oval, with specific set times to be announced.

“The Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit unites some of the world’s top talent in dance music with more than 20,000 fans each Race Day morning,” INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “It is regarded as one of the best dance music events each year and adds the unique Race Day experience of the sound of 33 racing INDYCAR SERIES cars against the backdrop of friends, music and dancing from an unforgettable location – the Snake Pit.”

General admission and VIP wristbands for the Snake Pit are on sale for $60 and $165, respectively, at www.ims.com. VIP amenities will include access to a raised viewing platform located beside the stage, a private cash bar and private air-conditioned restrooms.

All Snake Pit ticketholders must be at least 18 years old and hold a valid Indy 500 general admission or reserved seat ticket. Ticket holders should be prepared to show proper identification to enter the concert.

Packages that include Race Day general admission tickets and Snake Pit wristbands are available. A package featuring general admission to the Indianapolis 500 and Snake Pit is $115, while a Race Day general admission and Snake Pit VIP package is $220.

Snake Pit concertgoers are encouraged to buy tickets now, as prices will increase as May approaches and limited quantities of admission wristbands are available.

Zedd made his debut in 2012 and has been breaking down barriers surrounding music genres ever since. Throughout his career, he has created hits with a diverse range of artists including Foxes, Hayley Williams, Selena Gomez, Alessia Cara, Maren Morris and Grey. Most recently, Zedd released the Grammy-nominated “Telos.” The 10-song masterwork features a diverse cast of collaborators: rock monoliths John Mayer and Muse; alt-pop stars Remi Wolf, Dora Jar and Bea Miller; modern Irish folk virtuosos the olllam; and the iconic voice of Jeff Buckley.

Zedd has performed sold-out headlining sets across the world at festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, EDC, Summer Sonic Japan, Outside Lands, ULTRA and many more. In 2018 he created his own festival, the famed Zedd in the Park. He has performed at NHL and NBA All-Star Weekends, NCAA Men’s Final Four, Formula 1 events and 2022’s NFL Super Bowl LVI. That same year, he was the official performer for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Having sold more than 5 million headlining tickets globally and racking up more than 31.6 billion streams across all platforms, Zedd is truly proving himself to be one of the most timeless artists of his generation.

Crankdat began his career as a teenager in Ohio uploading remixes to SoundCloud that quickly lit up the electronic music scene. These early viral moments led to collaborations with global heavyweights like Marshmello and DJ Snake, quickly establishing Crankdat as a rising force with a growing catalog of originals, including fan favorites like “STFU” and “Movement.”

Crankdat fuses hard-hitting bass with melodic hooks, crafting tracks designed to dominate streaming platforms and ignite festival crowds. That energy has taken him to the world’s biggest electronic music events, including EDC Vegas, Ultra Music Festival and Tomorrowland, where his sets are celebrated for custom edits, unreleased tracks and unpredictable moments that keep fans on their toes.

Wooli’s mammoth bass music imprint twists harmonic sounds into a grimy discography of varying tastes. Blending icy compositions with fiery drops, his prehistoric mark captures millions of listeners through immersive performances and heavy bass.

Wooli has collaborated with GRiZ, Excision, Subtronics, Illenium, Svdden Death, Tape B, Flux Pavilion and Seven Lions, showing his diverse sound of melodic landscapes as well as headbanging aggressive drops. Wooli’s signature sounds feature sing-along verses and enthralling pounds. His monumental performances draw religious crowds at festival stages like EDC Las Vegas, Ultra Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Lost Lands and more.

it’s murph is a Nashville-based electronic producer crafting dance music that’s meant to be felt as much as it’s heard. Rooted in emotion but built for movement, his sound lives at the intersection of euphoric melody, gritty low-end, and expansive atmosphere — pulling listeners into moments that feel both intimate and anthemic. it’s murph creates records designed to unlock something deeper: a memory, a feeling, a shared release on the dance floor. His productions balance warmth and edge, pairing melodic progressions with driving grooves that keep crowds locked in while leaving space to breathe.

Blending influences from tech house, bass-forward dance, and melodic electronic music, his sound draws inspiration from artists like Fred again.., Cloonee and Chris Lake, while remaining distinctly his own. Whether in headphones or under strobe lights, it’s murph’s music invites listeners to step outside themselves and fully immerse in the moment.

Wax Motif’s ability to blend musical influence such as R&B, disco and U.K. bass into his productions has led to collaborations that bridge the gap between electronic music and hip-hop. The acclaimed DJ also continued to dominate the festival and club circuit. His signature House of Wax events resolidified him as an unparalleled event curator and performer in the dance music scene.

With his productions gaining support from industry heavyweights like Dom Dolla, John Summit, Solomun, Meduza, and Chris Lake, Wax Motif is at the forefront of the evolution of dance music. His ability to navigate between electronic music and hip-hop—having also produced for Gashi, G-Eazy, and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot—proves that his artistry and talent transcend genres.

Tickets for the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 24 and the Sonsio Grand Prix on Saturday, May 9 are available at www.ims.com.