Live Updates: Trump Heads To Georgia After Securing Board Of Peace Pledges For Gaza Relief Funds

(AP) — President Donald Trump announced Thursday at the inaugural Board of Peace meeting that nine members have agreed to pledge a combined $7 billion toward a Gaza relief package, while five countries have agreed to deploy troops to take part in an international stabilization force to the war-battered Palestinian territory.

But $7 billion is only a fraction of the estimated $70 billion needed to rebuild Gaza, where a shaky ceasefire deal looms over Trump’s ambitions for his board to rival the United Nations in solving world conflicts.

Trump also announced the U.S. was pledging $10 billion for the Board of Peace but didn’t specify what the money will be used for.

Instead, the president is turning his focus to domestic issues: In less than an hour, he’ll arrive in Georgia for a trip designed to help boost Republicans’ political standing heading into the midterms.