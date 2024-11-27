Snider student has gun confiscated

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Officials confiscated a gun from a Snider High School student on Tuesday.

Principal Chad Hissong said in a statement the student tried to walk inside with a gun in their bag. The firearm set off the Opengate security system to alert officials that a weapon had been detected around 7 a.m.

The school day continued without incident, and you can find a full statement from Hissong to parents below:

Good Morning Snider Family:

This morning as students were entering the building, a student set off our Opengate weapons detection security system. Once the Opengate alerted us of the potential risk of a weapon, our security team followed our security procedures: the student was immediately isolated, the bag was searched, and during the search our security team found a gun inside the student’s bag. The weapon was immediately confiscated and secured, and we followed the remainder of our safety procedures in managing the situation.

I sincerely appreciate our staff’s attentiveness to the security of our school and the quick action in handling this without additional disruption and allowing our students and staff to continue with our regular school day.

At this time, we always like to remind our students that if there is ever a situation where they believe their safety or security is in jeopardy to please report any and all information to the closest adult so that any threat can be addressed and remedied immediately.

Thank you for your incredible support and understanding and as always I am here to serve all of our students and families so I want you to always feel free to email me if you need me: Chad.Hissong@fwcs.k12.in.us OR call 260-467-4601.