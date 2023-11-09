November 9, 2023
Southwest Allen County Schools Reaches Collective Bargaining Agreement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Southwest Allen County School members reached a revised collective bargaining agreement during a meeting on Wednesday.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that collective bargaining agreements are how teachers negotiate their contract year to year.

By revising the contract, the district hopes to increase the number of young people that want to teach and work there. Some of the new items to the contract include, changing of pay date, reimbursement amounts, jury duty time off and, of course, overall pay.

