Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent, Park Ginder Ph.D., Announces Retirement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Today, Superintendent Dr. Park Ginder announced his retirement after 38 years in public education, with 11 years of service to Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS).

In his announcement, Dr. Ginder expressed deep gratitude for his time within the SACS community, highlighting the unparalleled dedication and commitment of educators, students, families, and the wider community. He emphasized that leading within SACS had been a significant highlight of his career, expressing confidence in the district’s continued success in achieving milestones for all learners.

Dr. Ginder’s extensive career has revolved around serving students and families. He began his journey by earning a Bachelor of Science in Art Education from Ball State University in 1986, followed by a Master’s degree from IPFW in 1994. Subsequently, he obtained his administrative certification from IPFW in 2002. Continuing his pursuit of education, Dr. Ginder earned an Ed.S. from IU Bloomington in 2007 and completed his Ph.D. at Purdue University in 2018.

His professional journey included teaching and coaching in FWCS for 16 years, followed by serving as an assistant principal at Carroll High School for 9 years. Dr. Ginder then served as principal at DeKalb High School for 2 years before transitioning to SACS, where he served as principal at Homestead High School for 8 years and concluded the last 3 years as superintendent.

Reflecting on his career path, Dr. Ginder expressed profound appreciation for his colleagues and students, stating that his initial role as a teacher never foresaw his eventual leadership as a school district superintendent.

Dr. Ginder shared his retirement letter with the SACS Board of School Trustees on Thursday evening, ensuring ample time for a smooth transition in leadership. Board President Jennifer Bennett conveyed the board’s appreciation for Dr. Ginder’s service to SACS, wishing him well in his retirement. Bennett assured stakeholders of the board’s commitment to an open and transparent process in selecting the next superintendent to lead the district into the future.

Further communication regarding the superintendent selection process will be shared by the SACS School Board in due course.