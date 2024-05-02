May 2, 2024
Luers Girls’ Basketball Head Coach Pixley Steps Down, Hathaway Steps In

by Heather Starr0
Coach Hathaway and Coach Pixley - Photo from Mary Hathaway
Coach Hathaway and Coach Pixley - Photo from Mary Hathaway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –  In a press release from Bishop Luers High School Athletic Director Kevin Mann, the community celebrates the tenure of Coach Mark Pixley (Pix), who has led the Girls’ Basketball program to remarkable heights over the past decade. Coach Pixley’s prestigious career came to a head in the 7th Indiana State Girls’ Basketball Title for Bishop Luers.

Expressing gratitude for his time at Bishop Luers, Coach Pixley reflected on the memorable moments shared with his players on and off the court.

Stepping into the role vacated by Coach Pixley is Mary Hathaway, a familiar face in the Bishop Luers basketball community. With 13 years of experience as an assistant coach, Hathaway brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep understanding of the program’s values. Her unique perspective, having won a Girls’ Basketball State Title both as a player and a coach at Bishop Luers, puts her as an ideal successor to continue the program’s legacy of excellence.

In his statement, Coach Pixley passes the torch to Coach Hathaway with confidence, recognizing her potential to lead the team to further success. Meanwhile, Coach Hathaway expresses gratitude for the opportunity and looks forward to continuing the tradition of excellence at Bishop Luers.

Coach Pixley’s achievements, spanning 18 years as a Varsity Head Basketball Coach in two states, are a testament to his coaching prowess and dedication to the sport. From state championships to coaching accolades, his impact on the basketball community resonates far beyond the court.

Mary Hathaway’s journey from player to coach represents the enduring spirit of Bishop Luers’ basketball tradition. With a passion for the game instilled during her time as a player and nurtured through years of coaching, she embodies the school’s motto: “Once a Knight, Always a Knight.”

 

