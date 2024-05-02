Luers Girls’ Basketball Head Coach Pixley Steps Down, Hathaway Steps In

Stepping into the role vacated by Coach Pixley is Mary Hathaway, a familiar face in the Bishop Luers basketball community. With 13 years of experience as an assistant coach, Hathaway brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep understanding of the program’s values. Her unique perspective, having won a Girls’ Basketball State Title both as a player and a coach at Bishop Luers, puts her as an ideal successor to continue the program’s legacy of excellence.

In his statement, Coach Pixley passes the torch to Coach Hathaway with confidence, recognizing her potential to lead the team to further success. Meanwhile, Coach Hathaway expresses gratitude for the opportunity and looks forward to continuing the tradition of excellence at Bishop Luers.

Coach Pixley’s achievements, spanning 18 years as a Varsity Head Basketball Coach in two states, are a testament to his coaching prowess and dedication to the sport. From state championships to coaching accolades, his impact on the basketball community resonates far beyond the court.

Mary Hathaway’s journey from player to coach represents the enduring spirit of Bishop Luers’ basketball tradition. With a passion for the game instilled during her time as a player and nurtured through years of coaching, she embodies the school’s motto: “Once a Knight, Always a Knight.”