Luers Girls’ Basketball Head Coach Pixley Steps Down, Hathaway Steps In

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – In a press release from Bishop Luers High School Athletic Director Kevin Mann, the community celebrates the tenure of Coach Mark Pixley (Pix), who has led the Girls’ Basketball program to remarkable heights over the past decade. Coach Pixley’s prestigious career came to a head in the 7th Indiana State Girls’ Basketball Title for Bishop Luers.
Expressing gratitude for his time at Bishop Luers, Coach Pixley reflected on the memorable moments shared with his players on and off the court.