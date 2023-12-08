St. James Construction to hold 10th annual toy drive

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – St. James Construction of Whitley County has once again raised thousands of dollars for their annual Toys For Tots holiday fundraiser.

Representatives from the company will gather at the Menard’s on Illinois Rd. Friday from 8 to 10 a.m.

to begin purchasing toys for their 10th annual Toys For Tots toy drive.

With the help of fellow contractors, customers and others, St. James Construction has once again raised over $11,000 for this year’s toy drive.

This year marks the eighth consecutive year that St. James Construction will be the largest single

donor to Toys For Tots in Whitley County.