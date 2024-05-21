St. Joe Road development approved despite outraged homeowners

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Plan Commission just made a lot of north-siders very angry.

Despite the outrage by local homeowners, the Fort Wayne Plan Commission has approved new townhomes in a wooded area on the city’s north side.

The development is slated to be built off of St. Joe Road on a roughly 8 acre plot.

Those neighbors expressing outrage may still have a chace to stop the project from proceeding.

The project can’t move forward until the Fort Wayne City council approves the project.