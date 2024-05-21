Coroner ID’s victims in pair of recent fatal crashes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified two victims who were killed in fatal crashes last weekend.

30-year-old Dylan Powers of Fort Wayne was Ford Ranger was driving the wrong way down Wayne St. around 1 a.m. Saturday and crossed into the intersection of Clinton St., where it was struck by a Dodge Charger. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, a teenage boy, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released. A teenage girl who was a passenger in his car was uninjured.

On Friday, in an unrelated crash, 20-year-old Erik Schultz was pronounced dead at a local hospital after striking another vehicle at the intersection of Branstrator Rd. and Lower Huntington Rd. Schultz is the 10th motor vehicle fatality in Allen County this year.

Both crashes remain under investigation.