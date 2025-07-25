Stabbing on the Southeast Side Leaves One Dead

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to reports of a male stabbed in the 2700 block of Stardale Dr. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from multiple

stab wounds. The adult male was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and was

pronounced deceased later at the hospital.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Technicians responded to the scene,

talking to witnesses and canvassing the area for video and evidence. An adult male was

detained as a person of interest in this investigation. Homicide detectives are conducting

interviews to determine what led up to this stabbing.

This investigation is being assisted by the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, the Allen County

Coroner’s Office, FWPD Homicide Unit, and Air Support Unit.