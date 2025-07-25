Michigan’s Marijuana Market Slows

MICHIGAN, (WOWO) — Michigan’s marijuana market is crashing down to earth, and oversupply and a competitive marketplace are being blamed.

Bridge Michigan reports that more than 850 cannabis businesses are scattered across the state, and sales were down 11 percent last month from the peak in August of last year.

Businesses and dispensaries have enjoyed robust growth, but prices are dropping and sales are slowing statewide.

Last month, citing an extremely difficult market in the state, Toronto-based TerrAscend announced that they were pulling out of Michigan, closing 20 retail stores and 4 cultivation facilities.

As sales decreased by 4.2 percent in June, farmers statewide were planting more crops.

Most dispensaries are clustered along the borders of Indiana and Wisconsin.