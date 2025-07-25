Fort Wayne Fire Department Welcomes 20 New Firefighters

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Thirty-five percent of the FWFD’s 97th recruit class are in a group that is currently underrepresented within the FWFD, including five males who identify as Black, one male who identifies as Hispanic, and one female.

Some graduates will begin their duty as Fort Wayne firefighters at engine houses throughout the city tomorrow.

“I’m so proud of our newest firefighters. Each person worked hard and showed tremendous determination, toughness, and professionalism during their many weeks of training,” said Mayor Sharon Tucker. “Our community is fortunate to have an outstanding fire department with the health and well-being of our residents being a top priority. The public can rest knowing that our excellent firefighters are committed to protecting and serving individuals, families, neighborhoods, and businesses.”

The recruits participated in 23 weeks of training and will now continue their training alongside firefighters from the 18 stations that serve the City of Fort Wayne.

The following FWFD graduates were sworn in during the graduation ceremony:

Kalen Bohde Michael Gonzalez Hunter Hedrick Jack James Adam Lill Andrew Miller Kyseme Price Andrew Reynolds Evan Smith Austin Whaley

Zachary Cubellis-Lund Ryan Hamel Brock Hollinger Benjamin Keating Andrew Lytle Bradly Perry Jennifer Reiff Paul Scheumann Carson Truesdale Blake Wunderlich

Three Huntington Fire Department graduates were also sworn in during the graduation ceremony.