July 25, 2025
Fort Wayne Fire Department Welcomes 20 New Firefighters

by Macy Gray0
Photo supplied/City of Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Thirty-five percent of the FWFD’s 97th recruit class are in a group that is currently underrepresented within the FWFD, including five males who identify as Black, one male who identifies as Hispanic, and one female.

 

Some graduates will begin their duty as Fort Wayne firefighters at engine houses throughout the city tomorrow.

“I’m so proud of our newest firefighters. Each person worked hard and showed tremendous determination, toughness, and professionalism during their many weeks of training,” said Mayor Sharon Tucker. “Our community is fortunate to have an outstanding fire department with the health and well-being of our residents being a top priority. The public can rest knowing that our excellent firefighters are committed to protecting and serving individuals, families, neighborhoods, and businesses.”

The recruits participated in 23 weeks of training and will now continue their training alongside firefighters from the 18 stations that serve the City of Fort Wayne.

 

The following FWFD graduates were sworn in during the graduation ceremony:

Kalen Bohde
Michael Gonzalez
Hunter Hedrick
Jack James
Adam Lill
Andrew Miller
Kyseme Price
Andrew Reynolds
Evan Smith

Austin Whaley
Zachary Cubellis-Lund
Ryan Hamel
Brock Hollinger
Benjamin Keating
Andrew Lytle
Bradly Perry
Jennifer Reiff
Paul Scheumann
Carson Truesdale

Blake Wunderlich

Three Huntington Fire Department graduates were also sworn in during the graduation ceremony.

