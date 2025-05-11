May 11, 2025
Motorcyclist Dies After Late-Night Collision

by Alyssa Foster0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died in a collision between a car and a motorcycle Saturday night. 

21 Alive News says Fort Wayne Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 20 and Kroemer Rd. around 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the motorcyclist, whose identity has not yet been released, in critical condition. 

Life-saving measures were attempted, however the motorcyclist was pronounced dead.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the incident, though it is still under investigation.

