Motorcyclist Dies After Late-Night Collision

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died in a collision between a car and a motorcycle Saturday night.

21 Alive News says Fort Wayne Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 20 and Kroemer Rd. around 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the motorcyclist, whose identity has not yet been released, in critical condition.

Life-saving measures were attempted, however the motorcyclist was pronounced dead.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the incident, though it is still under investigation.