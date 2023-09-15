State police investigate shooting in Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO) – State police say they were called Friday afternoon to investigate a shooting incident in Garrett.

Officers first arrived shortly before 3 p.m. to the 200 block of West Keyser Street and located a juvenile male suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot would to the leg.

He was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Details are limited, but state police believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.