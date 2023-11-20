Road rage incident leads to shooting at Maplecrest & Lake

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A road rage incident turned violent on Sunday afternoon, resulting in a shooting at the intersection of Maplecrest Road and Lake Avenue.

Officers responded to multiple calls reporting the incident and arrived to find an adult male with a gunshot wound to the arm and an uninvolved bystander also struck by gunfire.

According to statements from those involved, the altercation originated from a road rage dispute between two drivers. One of the drivers, an adult male, exited his vehicle and physically assaulted the other driver. In response, the second driver discharged several rounds from a handgun, hitting his assailant in the arm. Unfortunately, an uninvolved bystander was also injured in the crossfire.

All individuals involved sustained non-critical injuries, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety. The shooter is facing charges of Criminal Recklessness with a deadly weapon for injuring the uninvolved party, while the other driver has pending battery charges.

The Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office are conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident.

