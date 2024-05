FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana State Police have made an arrest tied to a stabbing at an Auburn mobile home park. 21-year-old Coltin Drew Herzog has been booked on a murder charge. That’s after Blake Boese, 17, was found in the street in a mobile home neighborhood. Police say there was no threat to the community and it appears that there was a personal issue between the two. Police continue their investigation.