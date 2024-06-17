NE Side Shooting Leaves One Man Dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting on the near northeast side, near St. Joe Center Road. Police were called out to a home on a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found two men, shot, one in critical condition and the other, injured but conscious. The man who was in critical condition died from his injuries at the hospital while the other is recovering. We don’t know what caused the shooting, and police haven’t identified any other suspects or announced any charges.