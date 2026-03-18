State Pushes to Train More Pre-K Teachers Amid Shortages

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Michigan is expanding a statewide effort to grow its early childhood workforce as demand for preschool access continues to rise.

A program designed to train and retain child care workers is adding more counties and participants, aiming to create a pipeline of qualified preschool teachers while addressing staffing shortages. The initiative allows current workers to earn degrees and teaching credentials while staying employed in classrooms.

The effort comes as the state continues its push to widen access to no-cost preschool for four-year-olds. That expansion has increased the need for qualified educators, especially in regions where licensed child care slots remain limited. Researchers estimate most communities in the state still lack enough capacity to meet demand.

The MiEarly Apprentice program, run by the Michigan Educator Workforce Initiative, provides tuition-free pathways for workers already in early education roles. Participants receive pay, stipends, and coaching while completing coursework and gaining classroom experience. According to Bridge Michigan, apprentices typically earn a reduced percentage of a lead teacher’s salary during training, with higher pay once certification is complete.

State data shows tens of thousands of children are enrolled in publicly funded pre-K programs, which operate in school districts, private centers, and nonprofit settings. Districts expanding no-cost preschool say staffing remains one of the biggest challenges to continued growth.

Education leaders say the program is designed to keep workers in the field by removing financial barriers that often prevent them from advancing. Many participants already have some college experience but lack the credentials required to lead classrooms.

At the same time, policymakers and researchers point to wages as a continuing obstacle. Early childhood educators often earn less than workers in other fields, contributing to turnover and staffing gaps. Lawmakers have heard testimony that rising operating costs and limited reimbursement rates are making it harder for providers to compete for employees.

Officials say expanding training programs is one step toward stabilizing the workforce, but long-term solutions may also require higher pay and sustained funding to meet the state’s early education goals.