FEMA Evaluating Storm Damage for Possible Disaster Declaration

CASS COUNTY, MI (WOWO) Damage assessments are getting underway in southwest Michigan after recent tornadoes caused destruction across multiple communities.

Federal teams are joining state and local officials to survey affected areas in Cass, St. Joseph and Branch counties. The goal is to document the extent of damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure following the storms.

Inspectors will collect detailed information on property losses and overall impact. That data will be used to determine whether the damage meets federal thresholds for a disaster declaration, which could unlock financial assistance for recovery efforts.

The process is a required step before any request for federal aid can move forward. According to WSBT-TV, officials will use the findings to evaluate whether support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is warranted.

Communities in the region continue to recover from the tornadoes as crews assess structural damage and begin cleanup. Officials say the outcome of the assessments will play a critical role in determining what resources may become available to residents and local governments.