Statement From Mayor Sharon Tucker On The Proposed Quarry Development

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) — “I have received several emails from concerned residents about the proposed quarry development in southwest Allen County.

The city of Fort Wayne and my office as mayor do not have jurisdiction over the quarry situation as it falls outside of city limits.

However, I don’t believe that the quarry is a good project for the area.

Economic development is critical to the current and future success of our community. Just as important is the quality of life of individuals, families, and surrounding businesses that could be negatively impacted by the quarry.

Fort Wayne and Allen County continue to grow and thrive through new and expanded businesses and more people calling our city and county home. Let’s make certain that all aspects of the proposal have been examined and thoroughly vetted to ensure we’re proceeding in the appropriate manner to preserve our great community.

I will continue to watch the situation closely and represent my constituents in the best manner possible. Ultimately, governing bodies in Allen County will determine what happens with the site.”