Grain Bin Accident Kills One in Illinois Soybean Farm

PUTNAM COUNTY, IL (WOWO) One person was killed and another was injured in a grain bin accident at a farm in Putnam County, Illinois.

According to a release from the Hennepin and Granville fire departments, first responders were called Monday afternoon after reports that two people had become buried in soybeans inside a grain bin. Information provided to WEEK indicates one man was found trapped up to his chest and was rescued using a rescue tube, an auger and a grain vacuum system.

The rescued man was airlifted to a Peoria hospital. His condition has not been released.

Rescue crews continued working in shifts to remove soybeans from the bin. After searching for more than two hours, first responders located a second person dead at the bottom of the bin, according to authorities.

The victim who died has not been publicly identified. The incident remains under investigation.