STEAMsgiving Ends; Winter WonderLab Ahead

Fort Wayne, Indiana (WOWO) — Science Central concluded its 2025 STEAMsgiving event on November 30, highlighting hobbies and activities related to science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics.

The event featured a variety of displays and hands-on opportunities, including a model train layout that drew interest from train enthusiasts. Marketing manager Kristen Peck provided details about the final day of activities.

Due to weather conditions, Science Central opened at noon on Sunday. Staff immediately transitioned from closing out STEAMsgiving to preparing for the museum’s next program, Winter WonderLab.

Further information about upcoming events can be found through Science Central’s public announcements and scheduling updates.