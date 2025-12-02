Child Arrested After Gun Incident at HSE High School

Fishers, Ind. (WOWO) — Fishers Police arrested a child Saturday following a fight at Hamilton Southeastern High School that involved a firearm.

Officers responded to the school and worked with staff to review camera footage to determine whether the child had remained on campus. A Hamilton County deputy later located the suspect in a nearby neighborhood off school property. The child, who police say is not an HSE student, was taken into custody without incident.

According to investigators, the child attempted to hide the firearm, but officers later found it on school property. He is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm on school property. No additional details have been released as the case involves a juvenile.