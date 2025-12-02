December 2, 2025
Local NewsOhio News

Marion Judge Awards Maximum Sentence in Rape Case

by Brian Ford0
a long hallway with a bunch of lockers in it

Marion County, Ohio (WOWO)  — Michael Stith, 51, of Prospect, Ohio, has received the maximum sentence after pleading no contest to charges of sexually abusing four children over nearly three decades.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Stith’s offenses occurred between 1997 and 2013, including incidents when the victims were under the age of 13. Three charges relate to abuse in 1997 and 1998, and two charges to incidents in 2013 according to NBC-4 Columbus.

The victims, now adults, provided testimony in court describing the abuse they suffered. Prosecutors described the case as one of the most severe they have prosecuted.

The Marion County judge highlighted that Stith exploited his role as a youth leader at a local church to gain the trust of juveniles and their families, enabling the crimes. The judge also noted the possibility that more victims may exist.

Stith was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole only after 50 years, which would make him eligible at age 101.

Related posts

Four gang members arrested in drug bust

Darrin Wright

Science Central to reopen June 17th

Darrin Wright

Noblesville woman identified as fatality from Easter Sunday wreck

Tom Franklin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.