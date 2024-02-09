Steuben County police seeking info in “serious” battery case

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding an ongoing investigation into a battery with serious bodily injury.

The incident occurred sometime between Jan. 24 and Feb. 2 in Steuben County. The identity of the victim is being withheld at their request.

The victim is cooperating with Sheriff’s detectives but due to some mental health and drug addiction issues, the victim can only provide limited details about the incident.

With the permission of the victim, the Sheriff’s Office is now reaching out to the public for any information that may help identify and locate the alleged perpetrator.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 260-668-1000 Ext. 5110 or Steuben County Crime Stoppers at 260-668-STOP (7867).

Crime Stoppers will be offering a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.