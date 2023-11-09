November 9, 2023
Steuben County Sex Offender Booked for Failure to Register

by WOWO News0

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An alleged non-compliant registered sex offender was taken into custody by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon.

43-year-old Jeremy Santos was arrested by Sheriff’s detectives following an interview at the Sheriff’s Office.

Santos had allegedly failed to properly report in person at the Sheriff’s Office as required by Indiana law when registering has a homeless offender.

Once it was determined that Santos was non-compliant, Sheriff’s detectives began searching for Santos.

Santos was booked into the Steuben County Jail on one count of failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a level 6 felony.

He remains held in lieu of a $3,000 bond.

