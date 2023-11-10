November 10, 2023
Local News

FWFD Accepting Applications

by Michael McIntyre0
(Kayla Blakeslee/WOWO 1190AM/107.5FM)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  If you are looking to join the Fire Department, now is your chance.  The Fort Wayne Fire Department is now accepting applications for firefighter positions and are seeking qualified applicants, ages 21 – 40, who will be committed to the public safety of the Fort Wayne community.

Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on December 20th, with late applications not being accepted. Classes are expected to start in May 2024 and those who graduate will begin employment at their assigned fire station in the November of 2024. Two question and answer sessions about the program are being offered on both Thursday, November 16th and Thursday, December 14th at the Public Safety Academy at 6:30 P.M.

A link to the application can be found online here.

