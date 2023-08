STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Steuben County Sherriff’s Office announced the passing of K-9 Deputy Abe.

They said in a release, Abe passed away while at home during the late afternoon hours of 08/03/2023. Abe was a 7-year-old Shepherd/Malinois mix who bravely served the Sheriff’s Office for 5 years with his partner and handler Sergeant Alex Harris.

Abe’s service and presence in the Patrol Division and in our community will be sorely missed. Thank you Abe for your service to us all.