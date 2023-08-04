Fort Wayne to host National Wheelchair Basketball Association Champion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA), Turnstone, and Visit Fort Wayne are proud to host the 2024 Women’s and Military Division Wheelchair Basketball National Championships.

The event is scheduled to be held April 26 – 28, 2024 at the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone. This is the first time that the Nationals will be held in Indiana. Turnstone Center has previously hosted six NWBA Regional tournaments, helping establish the facility as an excellent choice for the 2024 Championships.

“We are thrilled to announce that Women’s & Military Wheelchair Basketball Championships will be held in Fort Wayne, IN in 2024,” commented Matt Pierre, NWBA Board of Directors, and National Tournaments Evaluation Team member. “The team in Fort Wayne – Visit Fort Wayne and Turnstone – put together an impressive bid and are committed to elevating our championship events to the next level. Coming off our first-ever Military National Championship and our largest Women’s National Championship, we are excited to build upon this momentum and believe our members will love the experience that will be offered.”

“Turnstone and the city of Fort Wayne have created an exceptional environment for elite athletes to showcase their talents,” said Mike Mushett, CEO, Turnstone. “Our community is renowned for its hospitality, and it has embraced adaptive sports with enthusiasm. Witnessing some of the best wheelchair basketball our country has to offer in Turnstone’s Plassman Athletic Center Fieldhouse will be a highlight of the season.”

The Championships expect to see over 300 athletes and a total of nearly 800 attendees from all over the United States, coming from as far as Washington, California, Arizona, and Florida.

The 2024 Women’s Division National Championship is set to be the largest women’s wheelchair basketball event in the organization’s history, while 2024 also signals the second year that the NWBA will crown a National Champion in its newly founded military division.

The host venue, Plassman Athletic Center, offers 190,000-square feet of adaptive event space and features four full-sized basketball courts.

Jazmin Zavala, Visit Fort Wayne Sports Sales Manager says, “We are honored to welcome the NWBA to Fort Wayne in 2024 and know that Turnstone Center will deliver an elite experience for athletes and attendees, setting Fort Wayne in the sites of more event organizers of this caliber to bring their tournaments to our community.”