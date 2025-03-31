Storm Scammers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — There are those who chase storms, and those who chase storm damage. The Better Business Bureau Central Indiana warns that there are individuals or companies who follow storms and damage. “Storm Chasers, as they’re known often show up in affected Indiana Neighborhoods to solicit business.

Communications Director, Jennifer Adamany says, “ Storm Chasers show up almost immediately following a severe storm, knock on people’s doors, offering services to repair damage. “They might say, ‘I just helped your neighbor down the street, and I want to offer the same services because I saw your roof is damage. But in many cases, they’re unlicensed and simply want to get your money.”

The BBB says homeowners should look out for red flags like out-of-state license plates or contractors who pressure them to pay immediately. Never pay upfront and always get a second opinion. Never hand over your insurance check, and It’s also a good idea to pay with a credit card, which provides an extra layer of protection in case you end up getting duped. He BBB SCAM TRACKER Find and Report a Scam | Better Business Bureau is a FREE tool anyone can use to report suspected scams. Your reports also warn others so they can avoid similar cons.