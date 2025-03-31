Spartz On Town Hall Tension

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WOWO) — What started as a town hall quickly became a contentious exchange between Congresswoman Victoria Spartz and a crowd in Hamilton County.

Spartz moved the event to the IMMI Conference Center in Westfield after the turnout exceeded capacity. Some attendees were turned away, others were escorted out.

For most of the two-hour session, Spartz struggled to be heard over the heckling. About 500 people packed the venue, with protesters outside, all voicing frustration with her stances on issues like DOGE, Donald Trump, and more.

Spartz defended her support for DOGE, citing the growing debt, and backed Trump’s executive orders, blaming Senate gridlock. But the crowd wasn’t impressed.

Some tried to calm the crowd, and Spartz got applause from one attendee thanking her for showing up. But many left unsatisfied.