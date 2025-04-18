Storms Likely Tonight

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Warm and windy conditions are expected across Indiana today, with a chance for severe weather later tonight.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. Southerly wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph.

Scattered storms are expected to develop late tonight, especially after 10 p.m. While the overall severe threat remains low, isolated strong storms are possible. The primary risks are hail and damaging winds. The chance for a tornado is very low but not zero.

The main window for stronger storms in central Indiana is between 10 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday.

Showers and a few thunderstorms may continue off and on through the weekend, including Easter Sunday. While there will be dry periods, especially by Sunday afternoon, up to 1 to 3 inches of rain are possible through early Monday.

A few additional storms may develop south of Indianapolis Saturday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Indiana under a level 1 or 2 risk for severe weather, mainly highlighting the chance for isolated severe storms with high winds.

Rain is expected to continue in rounds through early Monday, with possible field flooding due to heavy downpours.