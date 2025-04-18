April 18, 2025
Bus Stop Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Police were called around 1:30 p.m. to the area of Morris and Hiatt streets, a neighborhood between Belmont Avenue and South Harding Street. They found a man with a gunshot wound near a bus stop. He was taken to the hospital but didn’t survive.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified him as Forrest Tab Grant.

One person was detained at the scene.

If you know anything about the shooting, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

