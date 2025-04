COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO) — 44-year-old Derek Gaff has been arrested on six felony counts of possession of child pornography and failing to register as a sex or violent offender.

Indiana State Police arrested Gaff after serving a search warrant at his home on Hickory Circle in Columbia City following an investigation based on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Gaff is being held in the Whitley County Jail