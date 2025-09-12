Stroke Strikes Every 40 Seconds in U.S

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)– Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That adds up to about 795,000 strokes each year, including 610,000 first-time strokes and nearly 185,000 recurring events.

Stroke remains one of the country’s leading causes of death, responsible for about one in every 20 deaths nationwide in 2022. The American Heart Association reported that an estimated 165,393 people lost their lives to strokes that year.

In total, roughly 7.8 million U.S. adults—or about 3.1% of the population—have experienced a stroke at some point, CDC data shows.

Health experts say that while stroke can strike suddenly, many risk factors are preventable. They recommend five key strategies to reduce the risk: maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly, managing blood pressure, controlling blood sugar and cholesterol, and avoiding smoking.

Doctors also emphasize that recognizing the early warning signs of stroke—such as sudden numbness, confusion, trouble speaking or difficulty seeing—can save lives by getting patients medical treatment more quickly.