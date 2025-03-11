Strong Storm Expected For The Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A strong storm system is moving in this weekend, starting Friday night and sticking around into Saturday. Expect gusty winds around 40 mph, with some gusts possibly reaching 50 mph. Thunderstorms and heavy rain are likely, especially in central and southwestern Indiana.

“A lot of details are still being worked out,” said Joe Nield, a forecaster at the National Weather Service. “Friday night, we’ll see a front pass through, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. We could even see severe weather from earlier in the day moving into our area overnight.”

The Storm Prediction Center is keeping an eye on parts of the state for the potential of strong storms during the early hours of Saturday.

Residents are urged to prepare for dangerous conditions, including the risk of downed power lines and flooding in low-lying areas. With wind gusts expected to make travel tricky, the NWS is advising people to have a severe weather safety plan ready.

“Damaging winds will likely be the biggest threat due to the strength of the winds,” Nield said. “This is a good time, especially with Severe Weather Preparedness Week, for everyone to start thinking about their plans.”

After some dry hours Saturday afternoon, a secondary low-pressure system will bring another round of rain Saturday evening, especially in southern and southeastern Indiana.

The rain will clear out by Sunday morning, but cooler temperatures are on the way, with highs only reaching the 50s.

Nield stresses that Hoosiers should stay tuned to forecasts as the storm system gets closer.