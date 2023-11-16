November 16, 2023
Local News

Student Venture Fund Launched At AMP Lab At Electric Works

by Michael McIntyre0
Photo Supplied - FWCS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  The AMP Lab At Electric Works has launched a student venture fund.  The announcement came Wednesday that Amp Lab at Electric Works has officially launched a $25,000 fund to support high school entrepreneurial ventures. This fund will be used as a catalyst for businesses developed by Amp Lab students to build, test and validate their ideas.

A core pillar of the Amp Lab experience is fostering an entrepreneurial spirit in Fort Wayne Community Schools’ high school juniors and seniors.

In the first two years of the program, Amp Lab students have launched more than 100 business concepts from lifestyle brands to scalable ventures. The venture fund will support students in accessing resources and infrastructure for their business models.

