Allen County Celebrates 17th Annual Adoption Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – November is National Adoption Month, a time to raise awareness about the value of adoption, especially of children and youth in the foster care system.

This year Thursday, November 16, 2023, has been designated ‘Adoption Day’ in Allen County, a special day to celebrate and honor families who adopt.

The Allen County Department of Child Services (DCS) and Allen Superior Court, Family Relations Division, are collaborating with local agencies to celebrate the adoptions of more than 49 local children. Adoption ceremonies will begin at 8:30 am at the Allen County Courthouse.

Special permission has been given by the Indiana Supreme Court permitting local media to photograph, video record, and broadcast the hearings.

Judge Lori K. Morgan, of the Allen Superior Court, advised that National Adoption Day was initially observed in 2007 with Allen County being the first community in Indiana to participate in Adoption Day.

“The day is an exciting one for our community as it is a day when 41 families will help more than 61 children become a part of a forever family. We have a lot of wonderful things planned to make this day an amazing one for these very special children and their families.”

The new adoptive families will enjoy light refreshments during a reception, compliments of Indiana Adoption Program.

Anyone interested in learning more about becoming an adoptive parent may contact Michelle Nell, Special Needs Adoption Program (SNAP) Specialist, Department of Child Services at 219-851-3174.