Study Finds Type 2 Diabetes Patients 21 Times More Likely to Achieve Remission With Lifestyle Changes

MONTREAL, Quebec (WOWO) — A combination of strict calorie restriction and supervised exercise helped more than half of younger adults with Type 2 diabetes achieve remission within six months, according to a new study published in The Lancet Regional Health – Americas.

Researchers found participants following the intensive diet and exercise program were 21 times more likely to achieve remission than patients receiving standard medical care.

The RESET for Remission trial involved 96 adults between 18 and 45 who had obesity and early-onset Type 2 diabetes. Researchers from McGill University in Canada and the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom conducted the study. None of the participants were using insulin.

Among participants who completed the intensive lifestyle program, 54% achieved diabetes remission. That compared with just 4% of those receiving routine medical care.

The intervention combined a daily diet of 800 to 900 calories with supervised aerobic and resistance training. Participants also completed an additional weekly workout on their own.

During the first two weeks, the diet consisted entirely of meal-replacement products. From weeks three through 12, participants added one structured meal of lean protein and vegetables each day. The final 12 weeks focused on maintaining weight loss.

Blood sugar and blood pressure medications were discontinued under medical supervision as part of the intervention.

Lead researcher Dr. Kaberi Dasgupta, a McGill University professor of medicine, told Fox News Digital that the study demonstrated the feasibility of combining substantial dietary changes with supervised exercise.

The program also addressed a major concern associated with rapid weight loss: losing muscle along with body fat.

Researchers said resistance training helped participants preserve lean muscle while losing weight. MRI examinations indicated muscle mass did not decrease, while handgrip strength improved.

“In our study, we think the diet provoked the weight loss, and exercise helped make sure it was [not] from muscle,” Dasgupta said.

Participants lost an average of 18.5 pounds over 24 weeks while also improving their treadmill endurance and cardiovascular fitness.

To qualify as being in remission, participants had to maintain an HbA1c blood sugar measurement below 6.5% for at least 12 weeks without taking glucose-lowering medication.

Researchers said the results are particularly significant because Type 2 diabetes diagnosed before age 45 is often associated with more aggressive disease progression and an increased risk of earlier complications.

However, the findings come with important limitations.

The trial involved fewer than 100 participants and lasted just six months. Researchers said additional studies are needed to determine whether the results can be maintained over longer periods and whether participants can remain medication-free.

Dasgupta also acknowledged that the study could not definitively separate the benefits of the diet from those of exercise because researchers did not include a separate group following the same diet without the supervised workouts.

The demanding program also produced side effects. Approximately 86% of participants reported mild to moderate symptoms, particularly during the early stages. Those included headaches, fatigue, dizziness and constipation. Researchers reported no severe medical complications.

The study’s authors emphasized that diabetes remission does not mean the disease has been permanently cured. Maintaining weight loss and healthy blood sugar levels remains important, and the intensive program may be difficult for many people to sustain outside a supervised medical setting.

Researchers say longer-term studies will be needed to determine whether the improvements in weight, muscle preservation and blood sugar control continue after participants return to their normal routines.

The findings suggest that combining structured weight loss with resistance training may offer a promising approach for younger adults with Type 2 diabetes, although the results should not be interpreted as a recommendation to attempt an 800-calorie diet without medical supervision.