Family Caregiving Costs Average More Than $11,500 a Year, AARP Study Finds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Caring for an aging or medically vulnerable family member is taking an increasingly expensive toll on American households, with family caregivers spending an average of more than $11,500 a year out of pocket.

A new study released Wednesday by AARP found caregivers spend an average of $11,508 annually on expenses tied to caring for an adult relative or friend. That represents an average of 31% of household income.

The burden is substantially heavier for families with lower incomes. Caregivers in households earning less than $40,000 a year spend an average of 76% of their income on caregiving, according to the study.

Housing and household expenses account for the largest share of those costs, averaging $4,797 annually. That category includes expenses such as food, rent and mortgage payments.

Medical expenses add another $3,313 a year on average. Those costs include insurance premiums, copayments, prescription medications, medical equipment and payments to hospitals and other health care providers.

The financial demands increase when caregivers are responsible for someone with more serious or complex medical needs.

People caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia spend an average of $15,846 annually. That compares with $10,221 for caregivers looking after someone without dementia.

The study also found that caregivers performing three or more medical or nursing tasks spend an average of $15,648 a year. Those who do not perform any such tasks spend an average of $7,948.

The expenses can affect more than a family’s monthly budget. Caregiving responsibilities are also interfering with employment and long-term financial security.

Nearly two-thirds of working caregivers surveyed reported at least one work-related impact connected to their caregiving responsibilities. Working caregivers spend an average of $12,606 annually on care.

Those who took on an additional job to help manage expenses reported average caregiving costs of $16,851 a year.

Some families are borrowing money or using retirement savings to keep up with the bills. Caregivers who borrowed money or took out loans spend an average of $16,580 annually, while those who tapped retirement savings spend an average of $17,907.

The findings underscore how caregiving can become a major financial responsibility for families already balancing housing, medical bills and everyday expenses. For lower-income households, the costs can consume most of the money coming in.

The study was released by AARP and examines the out-of-pocket expenses faced by Americans caring for adult family members and friends.