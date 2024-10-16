Study: Indiana lacks political engagement

INDIANAPOLIS (NETWORK INDIANA) — Indiana ranks among the least politically engaged states, according to a WalletHub study.

WalletHub assessed the 50 states based on factors like voter registration and recent election participation. The most politically engaged states are Maryland and Virginia, while Indiana comes in at 46th place.

New Jersey has the highest voting turnout in the 2020 presidential election, with participation 1.5 times greater than Arkansas, which had the lowest. In the 2022 midterm elections, Oregon led with a voting rate 1.8 times higher than West Virginia, the state with the lowest turnout.

“Creating coalitions of like-minded citizens, not necessarily based on political ideology but on democratic principles such as the importance of voting and participation in the process is effective in removing intimidation barriers,” said Emily Stacey, Ph.D., a political science professor and coordinator at Rose State College.