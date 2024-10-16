Rokita says he’ll enforce ban on sanctuary cities

STATEWIDE (NETWORK INDIANA) — The state of Indiana has a ban on sanctuary cities. Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita says it’s a ban he will enforce.

“Illegal aliens coming across our unprotected Southern border for the last four years have caused a jump in crime, fentanyl overdoses, human trafficking, and an increased financial burden on state and local programs,” Attorney General Rokita said Wednesday. “Hardworking Hoosiers are sick and tired of paying the price for this left-wing nonsense, and our office will not back down from enforcing state law.”

Rokita says he has heard from constituents about the problems caused by mass migration into areas like Lake and St. Joseph counties.

“Everyone should have the freedom and opportunity to succeed and attain a better life,” Attorney General Rokita said. “We welcome migrants to the United States who show they are thankful to be here by entering our country legally and following our laws. Simply put, if you do not follow our laws, you should not be allowed to stay.”

Rokita has sent letters to leaders in Lake and St. Joseph counties warning them of impending legal action if they do not come into compliance with Indiana law. He’s also sent letters to leaders in East Chicago, West Lafayette and Monroe County. East Chicago and West Lafayette changed their policy to comply with state law.

Rokita says his office is pursuing legal action in court against Monroe County.

A “sanctuary city” is a local unit of government that has implemented a policy that deliberately and intentionally restricts and obstructs the enforcement of federal immigration laws.