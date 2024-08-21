Study: New weight loss drug cuts diabetes risk by 94%

INDIANAPOLIS (NETWORK INDIANA) — Eli Lilly’s weight loss drug, tirzepatide, has been shown to cut the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 94% in overweight individuals, according to a new study.

The three-year study, the longest on this drug, involved over 1,000 patients with prediabetes. Those taking the highest dose of 15 mg lost about 23% of their body weight and had a much lower risk of diabetes compared to those on a placebo, who lost only 2% of their body weight.

Tirzepatide is used in Eli Lilly’s popular drugs Zepbound for weight loss and Mounjaro for diabetes. Eli Lilly’s stock has risen over 60% this year, reflecting its leading position in the pharmaceutical industry.