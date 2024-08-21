Loretta Rush reappointed as Indiana Chief Justice

INDIANAPOLIS – Loretta Rush was unanimously reappointed as Chief Justice of Indiana on Wednesday.

The four other justices—Mark Massa, Geoffrey Slaughter, Christopher Goff, and Derek Molter—shared thoughts with the Commission, including their support for Chief Justice Rush to continue leading Indiana’s judicial branch.

Rush was appointed to the high court in 2012, selected as Chief Justice in 2014, and reappointed as Chief Justice in 2019.

“The past decade has marked a significant evolution in our judicial branch. Through the unwavering dedication of my appellate court colleagues, our trial court judges, and staff across the state, we’ve worked to strengthen our judicial system. But important work remains, and I look forward to continuing our efforts.” -Loretta rush

Detailed information on the seven-member Commission and the selection process can be found online.